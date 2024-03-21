Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Gap Up to $38.63

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.63, but opened at $41.10. Structure Therapeutics shares last traded at $40.88, with a volume of 104,697 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.
Structure Therapeutics Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPCR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,216,000 after buying an additional 3,504,747 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,333 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,006 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,525 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 28.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,590,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,185,000 after purchasing an additional 352,600 shares during the period. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Structure Therapeutics
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
