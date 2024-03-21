Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Gap Up to $38.63

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.63, but opened at $41.10. Structure Therapeutics shares last traded at $40.88, with a volume of 104,697 shares traded.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPCR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,216,000 after buying an additional 3,504,747 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,333 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,006 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,525 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 28.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,590,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,185,000 after purchasing an additional 352,600 shares during the period. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

