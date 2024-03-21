LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Up to $6.82

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $7.22. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 4,093 shares.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 288.11%. The business had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group

About LiveWire Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of LiveWire Group by 904.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

