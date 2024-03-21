Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Gap Up to $60.53

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.53, but opened at $62.88. Rambus shares last traded at $63.02, with a volume of 148,834 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Rambus Trading Up 6.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 17.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $932,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,946,618.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,607 shares of company stock worth $4,076,841. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth $575,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Articles

