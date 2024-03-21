Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Gap Up to $192.12

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $192.12, but opened at $200.84. Fabrinet shares last traded at $202.20, with a volume of 28,195 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Fabrinet Trading Up 7.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.10 and a 200-day moving average of $181.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Fabrinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

