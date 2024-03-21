Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Up to $10.01

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.01, but opened at $10.48. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 615,927 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROIV shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The company has a current ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,624.14% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $37.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

