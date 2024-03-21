Insider Selling: iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total transaction of C$433,140.00.
iA Financial Trading Up 0.1 %
iA Financial stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$86.92. The stock had a trading volume of 54,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,464. The stock has a market cap of C$8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of C$77.61 and a 52 week high of C$93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$88.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$87.48.
iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). iA Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 10.3508982 EPS for the current fiscal year.
iA Financial Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on IAG. CIBC upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.85.
View Our Latest Analysis on iA Financial
iA Financial Company Profile
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iA Financial
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.