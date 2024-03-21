Substratum Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.74 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 291.3% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $13.74 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006237 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00025827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00015157 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001584 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,217.01 or 1.00041061 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010799 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.97 or 0.00157956 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036091 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

