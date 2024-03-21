Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 302,458 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 203% compared to the typical volume of 99,789 call options.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,355,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,355,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,228 shares of company stock worth $18,283,231 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,106,001,000 after buying an additional 755,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after buying an additional 282,292 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,927,263,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 47.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $16.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.34. 46,347,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,431,633. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.68.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

