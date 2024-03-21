FIDELIS iM LLC Acquires 5,207 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 8.3% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $15,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $964,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982,232 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $386,651,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $110,972,000.

VXUS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,593. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $60.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

