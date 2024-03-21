Constitution Capital LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Constitution Capital LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.18. 1,141,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

