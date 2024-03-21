Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUV. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 31,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE NUV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 407,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,885. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $9.08.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

