Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) is Norwood Financial Corp’s Largest Position

Norwood Financial Corp cut its holdings in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,653 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial accounts for 21.2% of Norwood Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Norwood Financial Corp owned about 5.27% of Norwood Financial worth $13,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 783.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 436,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 102.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 71,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 244.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 56,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 282.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 46,173 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWFL traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.71. 813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $216.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92.

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 16.17%.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

