iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Position Lifted by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 11.3% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $20,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $89.44. 308,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.98.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.