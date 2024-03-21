iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164,788 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.92. The company had a trading volume of 31,496,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,094,613. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

