FIDELIS iM LLC Acquires 3,180 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FIDELIS iM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 10.2% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.42. 375,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,216. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $248.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

