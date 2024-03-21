Constitution Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Constitution Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,705 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 19,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,687,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,367,451. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.