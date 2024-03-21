Constitution Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Constitution Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises about 0.5% of Constitution Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,592.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,612,000 after acquiring an additional 389,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,432,000 after acquiring an additional 522,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 339,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after acquiring an additional 68,906 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,695. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.10. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.