Constitution Capital LLC Sells 420 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Constitution Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.6% of Constitution Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.63. 1,497,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,249. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.19.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

