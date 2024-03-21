Constitution Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Constitution Capital LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 10.0% of Constitution Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,472,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,179,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,792. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.09. The company has a market cap of $237.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

