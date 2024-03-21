Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.10. The company had a trading volume of 804,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,577. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $227.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.55.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

