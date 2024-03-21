1,425 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $525.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,271. The stock has a market cap of $406.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $391.09 and a 12-month high of $526.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $499.92 and its 200 day moving average is $466.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

