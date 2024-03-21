CIC Wealth LLC Sells 8,383 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

CIC Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,383 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,495 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,562,000 after buying an additional 1,400,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after buying an additional 932,741 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after buying an additional 104,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 131.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,706,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,526,000 after buying an additional 969,863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,639 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

