Hedera (HBAR) Trading Down 12.2% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and $87.88 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00081987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00018620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00017836 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,699,675,941 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,699,675,941.027744 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10900556 USD and is up 10.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $93,066,624.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

