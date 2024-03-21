Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Craig Hallum

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,217. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $84.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $41,301,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $59,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after purchasing an additional 630,298 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $33,285,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,742,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.