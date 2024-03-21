Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMCR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Immunocore Stock Performance

Shares of Immunocore stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.95. 129,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.22. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80,472 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

