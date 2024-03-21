Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $90.00 at Robert W. Baird

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

Shares of BOOT stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.86. The stock had a trading volume of 242,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,901. Boot Barn has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $104.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.20.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,339 shares of company stock worth $2,413,715 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

