IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,110 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 72,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 57,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.10. The company had a trading volume of 679,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,426. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $113.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.43.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. UBS Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

