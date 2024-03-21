Robert W. Baird Boosts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $212.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $212.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.35% from the company’s previous close.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.27. 541,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,913. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.45. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $129.86 and a 52 week high of $211.86.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,270,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,674,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,790 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 82,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.