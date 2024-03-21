General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

GIS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.50. 2,574,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,771. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.71. General Mills has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

