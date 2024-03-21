1834 Investment Advisors Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,335 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in Oracle by 7.8% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 45.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after buying an additional 89,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,963,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,190,078. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.24. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $87.44 and a 12-month high of $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market cap of $360.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

