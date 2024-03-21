Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Calidi Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
Calidi Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %
About Calidi Biotherapeutics
Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in advancing a potent allogeneic stem cell capable of carrying an anti-tumor payload for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors.
