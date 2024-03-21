Compass Point Increases Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $125.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Compass Point from $116.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SUI. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SUI

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.0 %

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

Shares of SUI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.31. The company had a trading volume of 290,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,596. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $143.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 115.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 120.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.