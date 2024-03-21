Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,478 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter worth $94,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter worth $98,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $129,000. 24.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,159. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $10.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0442 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

