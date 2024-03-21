CIC Wealth LLC Has $679,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

CIC Wealth LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $93.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average is $81.31. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.15 and a 52-week high of $93.84.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

