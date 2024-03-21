CIC Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 427,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 552,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,799,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,611,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,780,613. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.30.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

