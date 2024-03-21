iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after acquiring an additional 315,999 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after buying an additional 585,104 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,476,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,385. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.90.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

