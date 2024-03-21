CIC Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,667 JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. CIC Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPME. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2,546.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 68.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPME traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.06. 11,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,241. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $98.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.50.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

