Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,491,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $93,814,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,986.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 434,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,040,000 after buying an additional 423,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $240.84. The stock had a trading volume of 134,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,385. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.04 and a 200 day moving average of $213.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $177.87 and a 12-month high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

