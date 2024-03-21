CIC Wealth LLC Sells 490 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

CIC Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

WPC traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.58. 414,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average of $59.45. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $78.24.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Raymond James cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.70.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

