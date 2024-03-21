Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after buying an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VTI traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $260.55. 3,041,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,974. The stock has a market cap of $367.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.14 and a 200 day moving average of $230.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

