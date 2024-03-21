iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $241,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $101,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 213,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $774,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.18. 180,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,878. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.53.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

