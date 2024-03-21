Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,109 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.89. 3,509,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,725,065. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.37. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,508. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

