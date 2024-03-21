Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,701 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $12,058,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,322,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,119 shares of company stock worth $3,711,578. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

EXPE traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $136.90. The company had a trading volume of 935,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,989. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

