Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 89 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 2.0% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,554 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,893 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $168,447,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,212,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $287.79. 433,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $213.93 and a 12 month high of $288.40.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

