Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given a C$4.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$4.00 price target by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.05.

Shares of TSE:TVE traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.74. 1,104,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.50. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.76 and a twelve month high of C$4.34.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$418.86 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1801932 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt bought 8,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,789.15. In other news, Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$153,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt bought 8,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.55 per share, with a total value of C$30,789.15. Insiders acquired a total of 89,218 shares of company stock valued at $297,687 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

