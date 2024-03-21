Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 261 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $201.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,469,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,373. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $203.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.53.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

