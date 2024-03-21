Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,579 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 85,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 713,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,978,000 after acquiring an additional 41,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP stock remained flat at $47.31 during trading hours on Thursday. 453,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,360. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.