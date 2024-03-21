CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.665 per share by the pharmacy operator on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

CVS Health has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CVS Health has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $9.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CVS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,791,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,346,487. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.96. The stock has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

