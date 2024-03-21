Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,569 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.63. 1,998,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,312,643. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

