CIC Wealth LLC Sells 2,040 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

CIC Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after buying an additional 3,264,677 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,614,000 after acquiring an additional 781,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 353,453 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,317 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,705,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,145. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.13. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $204.69.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

